Texas man goes to prison for second-degree murder of 28-year-old Lincoln man

A 26-year-old Texas man got 45 to 60 years in prison for killing a Lincoln man in a park in Fairbury in 2019.

"I didn't mean to shoot him, but I did," Jerry Gilbert said at his sentencing in Jefferson County District Court on Tuesday morning. "Marc (Jarrell) is dead because of me."

He told District Judge Rick Schreiner not a day passed that he doesn't think about what he did to Jarrell and his family.

In October, Gilbert pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony for what the prosecutor, Zachary Blackman, called "a perfect example of a senseless killing."

Defense attorney Rob Kortus said Gilbert struggled with addiction, which brought him to the park that night, "and it brought him to the circumstances that ultimately led to the death of another human being."

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jarrell, who had recently moved to Lincoln from Keokuk, Iowa, was gunned down in Crystal Springs Park on July 1, 2019.

His body was found six days later, dumped alongside a road near Endicott, southeast of Fairbury.

