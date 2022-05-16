Teen critically injured in crash northeast of Lincoln, state patrol says

A 16-year-old was taken by helicopter to a local hospital after a crash northeast of Lincoln, near the Interstate 80-U.S. 6 interchange, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The teen, who has not been identified and remains in critical condition, was driving a Saturn Aura east on U.S. 6 shortly after 1 p.m. Monday when a semi-truck turned from the highway's westbound lane toward the Interstate 80 entrance ramp, State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

The two vehicles collided as the truck turned, Thomas said.

It's unclear if the truck had a green traffic signal. The State Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.