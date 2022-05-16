 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Teen critically injured in crash northeast of Lincoln, state patrol says

  • Updated
  • 0

A 16-year-old was taken by helicopter to a local hospital after a crash northeast of Lincoln, near the Interstate 80-U.S. 6 interchange, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The teen, who has not been identified and remains in critical condition, was driving a Saturn Aura east on U.S. 6 shortly after 1 p.m. Monday when a semi-truck turned from the highway's westbound lane toward the Interstate 80 entrance ramp, State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

The two vehicles collided as the truck turned, Thomas said.

It's unclear if the truck had a green traffic signal. The State Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates. 

Two injured in northeast Lincoln stabbing Friday night, police say
Lincoln woman stabbed after denying stranger cigarette, police say
Crash logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigerian engineer turns outdated vans into solar-electric taxis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News