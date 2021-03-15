Tecumseh inmate assaults staffer, causes serious injury, prison says

A Tecumseh prison inmate assaulted a staff member Sunday, causing serious injury, a prison spokeswoman said.

The inmate punched the staffer several times in the head, Chief of Staff Laura Strimple said. Other staff members helped restrain the inmate.

The staff member who was assaulted was treated at the hospital for injuries to his head. The prisons system defines serious injury as requiring immediate medical treatment and restricting the person's usual activity. Treatment may include stitches, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion or loss of consciousness.

The county attorney will review a prison investigation into the incident and decide whether to file charges. The prison disciplinary process also will be used and may result in loss of good time or other sanctions, Strimple said.

PHOTOS: GOVERNOR TOURS TECUMSEH PRISON AFTER 2015 RIOT

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.