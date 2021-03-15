 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tecumseh inmate assaults staffer, causes serious injury, prison says
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Tecumseh inmate assaults staffer, causes serious injury, prison says

{{featured_button_text}}
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

The entrance to the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in 2016.

 Journal Star file photo

A Tecumseh prison inmate assaulted a staff member Sunday, causing serious injury, a prison spokeswoman said.

The inmate punched the staffer several times in the head, Chief of Staff Laura Strimple said. Other staff members helped restrain the inmate.

The staff member who was assaulted was treated at the hospital for injuries to his head. The prisons system defines serious injury as requiring immediate medical treatment and restricting the person's usual activity. Treatment may include stitches, setting of broken bones, treatment of concussion or loss of consciousness.

The county attorney will review a prison investigation into the incident and decide whether to file charges. The prison disciplinary process also will be used and may result in loss of good time or other sanctions, Strimple said.

Inmate gets added prison time for hate crime for racial slur, assault on Black guard in Lincoln
26-year-old sentenced for prison assault that left inmate with brain injury, broken jaw and nose
Inmate assaults staff member at Tecumseh prison

PHOTOS: GOVERNOR TOURS TECUMSEH PRISON AFTER 2015 RIOT

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News