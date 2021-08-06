Syracuse fire chief remains hospitalized as community rallies around family

The chief of the Syracuse Fire Department remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition nearly two weeks after he suffered a severe head injury in a livestock incident.

Eric Fass, the head of the volunteer fire department in the Otoe County town, was injured on July 24 after a loud noise spooked a nearby cow at the county fair, according to Christa Reisdorff, a Fass family friend who created a webpage for the family to provide updates on the man's condition.

As he attempted to help rein the animal, Fass fell and hit his head on a curb, resulting in the injury that has left him hospitalized for the last 13 days, according to Reisdorff.

Fass, whom Reisdorff described on the webpage as "an integral part of the Syracuse community" and "known and loved by many," has been the subject of numerous postings and calls for prayers, both on the page and across social media.

In her latest update — one of 16 posted on the Caring Bridge webpage in the days since Fass' hospitalization — Reisdorff wrote that the fire chief had a fever of 102 degrees and that Friday, when she posted, "may be one of those tougher days."

"Keep praying, our friends," she wrote.