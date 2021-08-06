Syracuse fire chief remains hospitalized as community rallies around family

The chief of the Syracuse Fire Department remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition nearly two weeks after he suffered a severe head injury in a livestock incident.
Eric Fass, the head of the volunteer fire department in the Otoe County town, was injured on July 24 after a loud noise spooked a nearby cow at the county fair, according to Christa Reisdorff, a Fass family friend who created a webpage for the family to provide updates on the man's condition.
As he attempted to help rein the animal, Fass fell and hit his head on a curb, resulting in the injury that has left him hospitalized for the last 13 days, according to Reisdorff.
Fass, whom Reisdorff described on the webpage as "an integral part of the Syracuse community" and "known and loved by many," has been the subject of numerous postings and calls for prayers, both on the page and across social media.
In her latest update — one of 16 posted on the Caring Bridge webpage in the days since Fass' hospitalization — Reisdorff wrote that the fire chief had a fever of 102 degrees and that Friday, when she posted, "may be one of those tougher days."
"Keep praying, our friends," she wrote.
Since the incident at the Otoe County Fair, Fass has undergone at least one surgery and has been weaned off medication as his family and doctors wait for him to wake up, according to the postings.
Reisdorff said Fass has shown promising signs at times, but with most medications stopped, his family, friend and doctors are now left in limbo.
"Now it's just a waiting game and lots of prayers for Eric to wake up," Reisdorff wrote on Wednesday.
As Fass' wife and their three children wait for his condition to improve, community members in Syracuse have rallied around the family.
Social media posts from both the fire department that Fass leads and the Otoe County Sheriff's Office have called for prayers for the fire chief's recovery.
And an account was set up in the family's name at Countryside Bank in Syracuse, while Reisdorff and family friend Jo Weiler have helped organize a tractor poker run, dinner and silent auction benefiting the family, scheduled for Sept. 12 in Syracuse.
Organizers will charge a $20 entry fee per poker hand and will collect donations at the dinner. All proceeds from the events — along with those from the silent auction — will "help the Fass family through Eric's long road to recovery and rehabilitation," Reisdorff wrote.
