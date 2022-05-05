Sutton teen dies after he was shot while hunting with friends, sheriff says

A 17-year-old Sutton boy died at a Lincoln hospital on Tuesday, a day after he was shot while hunting with friends in southern Hamilton County, according to authorities.
Sheriff Jeremy McCoy announced Caleb Ladehoff's death in a news release on Thursday.
McCoy said his office is investigating the shooting with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.
In a Facebook post, McCoy offered condolences and prayers to Ladehoff's family and the Sutton community. He was a junior at Sutton High School.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Stockham Community Church in Hamilton County.
