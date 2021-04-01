Suspect in killing during prison riot now set for trial in August

A judge has set a trial in August for a man accused of killing a fellow inmate during a riot at the state prison in Tecumseh in 2017.

Following an in-chambers meeting Thursday, District Judge Vicky Johnson scheduled Eric Ramos' trial to begin Aug. 10 in Saline County District Court in Wilber for Michael Galindo's killing.

Nearly three weeks have been set aside to hear the case.

Ramos' first trial ended in a mistrial as the result of a meeting between two witnesses — a Nebraska State Patrol investigator and prison staffer.

But in February, the Nebraska Court of Appeals ruled he could be retried.

On March 2, 2017, prison staff at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution found Galindo and another inmate, Damon Fitzgerald, dead at the hands of inmates after a disturbance, sparked by staff's discovery of alcohol in inmates' cells.

The state later charged Ramos, now 30, with murder based largely on prison staff piecing together surveillance video.

