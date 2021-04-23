Supreme Court affirms state police council's decision involving ex-Seward County deputy

The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld a state council's decision to deny a former Seward County Sheriff's deputy expedited training to get his law enforcement certification in Nebraska for failing to disclose a prior arrest in Georgia and an investigation into his police certification there.

Blake Swicord has twice appealed the Nebraska Police Standards Advisory Council's decision, first asking a district judge to review it, then the appellate court when the decision was affirmed last year.

It started with a lawsuit asking a district court judge to review the council's Oct. 21, 2019, denial of his application to the reciprocity training program at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.

The shortened training program is offered for those who have worked as law enforcement officers in other states, and Swicord has been in law enforcement for 25 years.

But the council denied his application based on two things he failed to disclose on his personal character affidavit: that he had been arrested for battery, though never charged; and that the law enforcement license he holds in Georgia was under investigation at the time.