Superior elevator employee who was fired shoots three people, killing two

"It's a small town," he said. "We all feel the pain."

From the outside, there was no indication something was amiss, Blauvelt told the World-Herald.

Blauvelt said Hoskinson was the chief grain merchandiser at the elevator and that the female co-worker who died at the scene was a merchandiser who worked for him. The merchandiser was a native of Superior who, like Hoskinson, had worked at the elevator for a number of years, Blauvelt said.

State Patrol Lt. Michael Korte said investigators spent hours Thursday talking with witnesses, including the employee who authorities say shot Hoskinson. That employee, Korte said, was not wounded.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, described the shooting as "shocking and devastating" in a statement issued Thursday afternoon, adding "(First Lady) Susanne (Shore) and I are praying for the victims of the attack."

Korte said the names of victims would be released Friday.

It's unclear how long the Agrex facility would remain closed.

Agrex, based in Overland Park, Kansas, operates elevators in four states, including the one in Superior and another near Norfolk, according to its website.