The state of Nebraska is suing a Lincoln company it contracted with for architectural and engineering services on a 25,000-square-foot addition to the Eastern Nebraska Veterans' Home.

In a lawsuit filed this week in Lincoln, Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Erik Fern said The Schemmer Associates Inc. provided architectural and engineering services on a $9.4 million expansion of the Eastern Nebraska Veterans' Home in Bellevue.

State officials kicked off the project with a groundbreaking ceremony a year ago.

Seven months later, Fern said, they discovered the addition encroached onto a transmission line easement held by the Omaha Public Power District.

He said the addition, built to drawings prepared by architects and engineers employed by Lincoln-based Schemmer, cannot be removed from OPPD's transmission easement "without complete demolition of the structure at a significant cost and waste."

Instead, OPPD now must move its transmission lines away from the addition.

Fern said the state currently is negotiating with OPPD. He said the preliminary expected cost of moving the transmission lines is $929,000 and the overall cost of completion could exceed $1.5 million, which the state is seeking.

The lawsuit names Shane Larsen, the principal architect on the project, and Matthew Sutton, the principal engineer, as defendants, in addition to the firm.

Fern said that in late October, Perry Reid Construction, which was doing the work, discovered an electrical charge bleeding from OPPD transmission lines adjacent to the addition into areas where electricity was supposed to be inactive and notified the state’s project manager.

He said the state contacted Schemmer about the issue, then Schemmer contacted OPPD.

Fern alleged that an investigation determined the architectural drawings had incorrectly plotted the location of OPPD’s transmission line easement.

The company now is accused of breaching its duty of care to the state.

Officials from Schemmer didn't return an email request for comment Friday afternoon.

The 25,000-square-foot addition is expected to add a net 24 beds at the facility, which currently has 101 residents and a capacity of 120, according to the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs.

Best cities for military retirees Best cities for military retirees Highlights from the top 10 cities for military retirees Data and methodology