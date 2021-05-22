State police standards board resists pushback to lower physical standards

But, he said, it would be difficult for someone to convince him the state needs to eliminate or lower standards.

"When those desperate times come for the agencies, the temptation is to lower that standard. And, in my opinion, this board has a responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen, and not to give in to that temptation … to fix what they perceive is the problem,” Duis said.

No one has asked to have it on the agenda yet. But board members say they've heard complaints.

David Stolz, agency counsel to the Crime Commission, said there’s always somebody who doesn’t like the state telling them what the hiring standards should be.

"That’s been the argument forever. And I don’t think that ever goes away. But that’s part of being a certifying body, setting down some minimum standards. And what you’ve developed over the years, they’re not overly onerous," he said. "They’re pretty straightforward.”

Urbanek said her personal take is that if the local agency is issuing the certificates, then that's fine. But the certificate recruits get from state allows them to work anywhere in the state.

Given the nature of the job and stress that comes with it, she said, it's important for officers to start out in good shape.