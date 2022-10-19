State patrol says fatal shooting in Oakland was self-defense

The Nebraska State Patrol has determined the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Oakland man Sept. 27 was self-defense.

In a press release, State Patrol Spokesman Cody Thomas said Oakland Police and Burt County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in Oakland on reports of a domestic disturbance at 9 p.m. that night and found Ryan Schuman with a gunshot wound.

He died at the hospital, and the shooter, whom the State Patrol didn't identify, said he shot in self-defense.

The State Patrol said their investigation found that Schuman had tried to prevent a man and woman from leaving, then attacked the woman, hitting her repeatedly.

Thomas said at that time the man fired one shot at Schuman to end the attack. The man and woman then left to get help and call 911. The woman was treated for her injuries at the scene.

Through investigation and consultation with the Burt County Attorney, they decided not to arrest or charge the man who shot Schuman because all evidence and statements substantiated the claim of self-defense.