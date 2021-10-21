 Skip to main content
State Patrol investigating shooting in Superior
State Patrol investigating shooting in Superior

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an afternoon shooting in Superior.

The agency said on Twitter on Thursday afternoon that there is no active threat to the public. The number of people injured or their condition wasn't immediately known.

No arrests have been reported.

Superior radio station KRFS said in a Facebook post that the shooting was at the Agrex grain elevator in the Nuckolls County community of 1,750, which is just a few miles from the Kansas border.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

