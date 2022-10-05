 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State patrol investigating after body found in Clay County

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a dead person was found Wednesday morning near Harvard.

The body was found by a person working in the area just east of Harvard along Road 26 in Clay County. The person reported it to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, which requested that the patrol conduct the investigation.

Authorities haven't been able to identify the person who was found. Foul play is suspected, the patrol said.

