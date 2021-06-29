 Skip to main content
State Patrol identifies victim of I-80 crash Saturday as 25-year-old Lincoln man
The driver killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit has been identified as 25-year-old Ryan Hughes of Lincoln, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

At about 2:30 p.m. a westbound Toyota 4-Runner left the interstate and crashed into a creek near mile marker 422. Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures on the lone occupant, but Hughes died at the scene.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said Tuesday he didn't have any additional information about the crash. 

Hughes was born in Norfolk, graduated in 2014 from Lincoln's North Star High School and studied at Southeast Community College to become a radiology technologist, according to his obituary.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

