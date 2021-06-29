State Patrol identifies victim of I-80 crash Saturday as 25-year-old Lincoln man

The driver killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit has been identified as 25-year-old Ryan Hughes of Lincoln, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

At about 2:30 p.m. a westbound Toyota 4-Runner left the interstate and crashed into a creek near mile marker 422. Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures on the lone occupant, but Hughes died at the scene.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said Tuesday he didn't have any additional information about the crash.

Hughes was born in Norfolk, graduated in 2014 from Lincoln's North Star High School and studied at Southeast Community College to become a radiology technologist, according to his obituary.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.