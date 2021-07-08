State Patrol finds 262 pounds of pot in I-80 stop, arrests 24-year-old driver

Nebraska State Patrol troopers say they arrested a California man after stopping him Wednesday on Interstate 80 near Lexington and finding more than 260 pounds of marijuana in his van.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said a trooper stopped 24-year-old David Hernandez Fuentes of Ceres, California, at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday for driving on the shoulder.

During the traffic stop, a State Patrol dog detected the odor of drugs coming from inside the van, and a search turned up 262 pounds of marijuana in large boxes in the cargo area.

They arrested Hernandez Fuentes on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.