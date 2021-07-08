 Skip to main content
State Patrol finds 262 pounds of pot in I-80 stop, arrests 24-year-old driver
State Patrol finds 262 pounds of pot in I-80 stop, arrests 24-year-old driver

Seized marijuana

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers seized more than 260 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 80 in Dawson County.

 Courtesy photo

Nebraska State Patrol troopers say they arrested a California man after stopping him Wednesday on Interstate 80 near Lexington and finding more than 260 pounds of marijuana in his van.

State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said a trooper stopped 24-year-old David Hernandez Fuentes of Ceres, California, at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday for driving on the shoulder.

During the traffic stop, a State Patrol dog detected the odor of drugs coming from inside the van, and a search turned up 262 pounds of marijuana in large boxes in the cargo area.

They arrested Hernandez Fuentes on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

