State Patrol details timeline of Superior grain elevator shooting

Hoskinson retrieved the gun from his waistband and fired twice through the doorway, Bockstadter said, striking Nelson in the chest and left shoulder. A pathologist determined the first shot killed her "nearly instantly."

"We don't believe that Mrs. Nelson knew that the managers' meeting was occurring or that Mr. Hoskinson had been terminated," Bockstadter said.

After shooting Nelson, Bockstadter said, Hoskinson turned to the closed-door meeting, where an employee was already loading a shotgun kept in the office for varmint control. Koepke, an out-of-town employee who was there to fire Hoskinson, threw himself against the door as Hoskinson tried to gain entry, Bockstadter said.

Hoskinson shot through the door and struck Koepke in the left abdominal area, Bockstadter said. A third unidentified victim was also shot while trying to barricade the door.