State Patrol, Cherry County law enforcement seeking woman involved in Kilgore incident
State Patrol, Cherry County law enforcement seeking woman involved in Kilgore incident

  • Updated
The Nebraska State Patrol and the Cherry County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman thought to be involved in a vague "incident" that happened early Tuesday morning in Kilgore. 

Ruth Wittmuss, 52, was last seen in Cherry County, according to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol. Authorities had been seeking Kevin Kilmer, 25, but found him shortly after publicly announcing their search on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release. 

The nature of the incident in question is unclear, as is the pair's alleged involvement. The sheriff's office directed questions to Cherry County Attorney Eric Scott, who was not immediately available for comment. 

Wittmuss — a 5-foot-1, 130-pound woman — has black hair and blue eyes. 

Ruth Wittmuss

Wittmuss

Kilgore, a town of fewer than 100 people, sits about 5 miles south of the Nebraska-South Dakota border in the expansive Cherry County. Kilgore is 22 miles west of Valentine.

Anyone with information on Wittmuss' whereabouts is asked to call the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office at 402-376-1890 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8057.

