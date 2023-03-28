A 36-year-old Staplehurst man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for the production of child pornography.

Senior Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Matthew French on Friday to 18 years and nine months, followed by 12 years on supervised release.

There is no parole in federal prison.

According to court records, the investigation into French began in May 2021, when a Butler County school intercepted inappropriate emails between French and a student.

The Seward County Sheriff's Office said its investigation that followed led to the discovery that French had victimized more children in the area.

In 2021, French was indicted on four counts of production of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography. He later pleaded guilty to two counts of production as part of a plea deal.

On Monday, a Butler County District Judge dismissed a state case where French was accused of sex trafficking of a minor on a motion by the county attorney.