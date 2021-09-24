Staffer at Tecumseh prison suffers nose injury after being headbutted, prison system says

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution assaulted a staff member Thursday night, resulting in a serious injury, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
The staff member — a man whose nose was injured after he was headbutted — was treated at Johnson County Hospital, the department said.
Other staff at the prison assisted the injured man in restraining the attacker, who has not been identified.
The department will conduct an investigation into the incident and refer results to the Johnson County attorney for potential prosecution, according to the news release. Meanwhile, the attacker will face intra-prison sanctions, such as loss of "good time."
