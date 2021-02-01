Sheriff asks for help finding 48-year-old Weeping Water woman missing since Jan. 27

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in finding a missing Weeping Water woman who hasn't been seen by her family since Wednesday.

Sheriff William Brueggemann said 48-year-old Amber Tjaden's family reported her missing on Thursday morning.

Tjaden is believed to be driving a black 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SUV with Nebraska license plate 20-T628.

Brueggemann asked anyone who sees the SUV to contact law enforcement immediately.

He said anyone with information about Tjaden's disappearance also can contact the Cass County Sheriff Office at 402-296-9370 and ask for Investigator Tony Hemmer.

