Sexual assault reported at UNL parking lot
A woman reported to police Friday night that she was sexually assaulted at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln parking lot near 19th and Vine streets.

Officers haven't identified the suspect, believed to be in his 20s with dark hair and a muscular build. He was driving a tan Toyota Camry, University Police said. Neither person is believed to be involved with the university.

Students were notified of the incident through a UNL alert message.

Those with questions or information about the incident are urged to contact contact University Police at 402-472-2222 or email unl.police@unl.edu.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

