Sexual assault reported at UNL parking lot

A woman reported to police Friday night that she was sexually assaulted at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln parking lot near 19th and Vine streets.
Officers haven't identified the suspect, believed to be in his 20s with dark hair and a muscular build. He was driving a tan Toyota Camry, University Police said. Neither person is believed to be involved with the university.
Students were notified of the incident through a UNL alert message.
Those with questions or information about the incident are urged to contact contact University Police at 402-472-2222 or email unl.police@unl.edu.
