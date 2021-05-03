Seward man found dead in burned shed, sheriff says

A 70-year-old Seward man was discovered dead in a shed that burned down Saturday.

Seward County sheriff's deputies believe that William Peters was involved in a tractor accident, which ultimately caused the fire that was discovered shortly before 4 p.m.

In a press release, Sheriff Michael Vance said Garland Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of 210th Road and U.S. 34, about 5 miles east of Seward, shortly after Seward Fire and Rescue was called for mutual aid.

He said once deputies arrived, they learned there was a man missing from the residence.

After an extensive search, they found Peters' body in the burned building, Vance said.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal also conducted an investigation on scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.