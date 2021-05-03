Seward man found dead in burned shed, sheriff says

A 70-year-old Seward man was discovered dead in a shed that burned down Saturday.
Seward County sheriff's deputies believe that William Peters was involved in a tractor accident, which ultimately caused the fire that was discovered shortly before 4 p.m.
In a press release, Sheriff Michael Vance said Garland Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of 210th Road and U.S. 34, about 5 miles east of Seward, shortly after Seward Fire and Rescue was called for mutual aid.
He said once deputies arrived, they learned there was a man missing from the residence.
After an extensive search, they found Peters' body in the burned building, Vance said.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal also conducted an investigation on scene.