Seward County Sheriff's Office searching for man who escaped from handcuffs
Natanael Rivas-Visoso

The Seward County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who fled from custody Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop along Interstate 80.

At about 3 p.m., a deputy with the Seward County Drug Interdiction Task Force stopped a westbound vehicle at mile marker 378. Multiple deputies arrived on scene to assist, and the deputies located drugs in the vehicle. 

They arrested Natanael Rivas-Visoso of Mexico and placed him in a patrol car. While they continued to search his vehicle, Rivas-Visoso was able to slip out of the handcuffs and climb out of the patrol car. He fled on foot across I-80 and into a corn field between 294th Road, 308th Road, I-80 and O Street.

As of Sunday morning Rivas-Visoso hadn't been located. He is 5-foot-8 with brown eyes, black hair and a black goatee. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

The sheriff's office is urging area residents to remove any keys from vehicles and call 402-643-4578 to report suspicious activity or sightings of Rivas-Visoso.

