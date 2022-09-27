Seward County deputies seize 8.5 pounds of cocaine in Interstate 80 traffic stop, sheriff says

Seward County sheriff's deputies who "became suspicious of criminal activity" amid an Interstate 80 traffic stop seized 8.5 pounds of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, the agency said in a news release.

A deputy stopped the vehicle at around 12:30 p.m. Monday for multiple alleged traffic violations and radioed a K9 unit after contacting 19-year-old Rodrigo Figueroa, of Santa Barbara, California.

The dog alerted deputies to the presence of drugs and deputies searched Figueroa's vehicle, where they found the cocaine, the sheriff's office alleged in the news release.

Deputies arrested the 19-year-old on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and violating the state's drug tax stamp law. Figueroa was taken to the Seward County jail.