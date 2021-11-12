 Skip to main content
Seward County deputies seize $3.35 million worth of drugs in I-80 traffic stops, sheriff says
Seward County deputies seize $3.35 million worth of drugs in I-80 traffic stops, sheriff says

Deputies with the Seward County Sheriff's office seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana and THC concentrate over the course of four traffic stops on Interstate 80 in the past several weeks, according to the sheriff.

Altogether, the seized drugs are worth an estimated $3.34 million, the sheriff's office said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Deputies arrested five individuals — four of whom are from California — on various drug charges, according to the news release.

The most valuable seizure came in the form of 113 pounds of THC concentrate, which deputies found after performing a traffic stop on 64-year-old Bobby Richy, according to the news release.

Richy, of Anza, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. The concentrate's street value is around $2 million, according to the release.

Jessica Ferreira, 31, was arrested on suspicion of possession of more than a pound of marijuana possession with intent to deliver, and violating the drug tax stamp law. Deputies seized 190 pounds of marijuana from the San Jose woman, according to the news release, worth around $570,000.

Deputies arrested a Fortuna, California, man and 31-year-old Oregon woman after discovering 113 pounds of marijuana in another I-80 traffic stop, per the sheriff's office.

Leonel Franco Santos, 32,  and Yerizal Garcia Hernandez were both arrested on suspicion of possession of more than a pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver and violating Nebraska's drug tax stamp law.

The sheriff's office also arrested 18-year-old Alejandrino Lopez, of Paso Robles, after another I-80 traffic stop turned about 145 pounds of marijuana.

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of possession of more than a pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver violating the drug tax stamp law. 

Interstate 80, once identified by the National Drug Intelligence Center as a major piece of a so-called "drug corridor," begins in San Francisco and extends east to New Jersey.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

New Mexico mlitary base town with 27 occupied homes and post office for sale

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

