 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Semi drivers who died in I-80 crash near Seward identified
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Semi drivers who died in I-80 crash near Seward identified

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the two semi-truck drivers killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Tuesday as men from Arizona and Iowa.

Cody Thomas, a State Patrol spokesman, said an eastbound semi driven by Lloyd Shobe, 63, of Mesa, Arizona, crossed the median at about 11:15 a.m. near the Goehner exit and collided with a westbound semi driven by Richard Turner, 48, of Pella, Iowa.

Both men died at the scene.

Thomas said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and he didn't elaborate on what caused Shobe to leave his eastbound lane. 

He said the crash investigation is ongoing.

The crash led to the closure of westbound I-80 for about six hours. 

Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar
Lincoln man accused of fatally shooting his wife who had Alzheimer's pleads not guilty to murder
State Patrol logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News