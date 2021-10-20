Semi drivers who died in I-80 crash near Seward identified

The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the two semi-truck drivers killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Tuesday as men from Arizona and Iowa.

Cody Thomas, a State Patrol spokesman, said an eastbound semi driven by Lloyd Shobe, 63, of Mesa, Arizona, crossed the median at about 11:15 a.m. near the Goehner exit and collided with a westbound semi driven by Richard Turner, 48, of Pella, Iowa.

Both men died at the scene.

Thomas said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and he didn't elaborate on what caused Shobe to leave his eastbound lane.

He said the crash investigation is ongoing.

The crash led to the closure of westbound I-80 for about six hours.

