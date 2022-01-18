Ricketts proclaims January as 'Human Trafficking Awareness Month'

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring January "Human Trafficking Awareness Month" in Nebraska.

At a news conference at the state Capitol, Ricketts was joined by Attorney General Doug Peterson and Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc.

Peterson's office released the 2021 Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force Update, outlining prosecutions and training numbers for the year.

To date, there have been 79 human trafficking prosecutions under state law, including 22 that began last year and led to 14 sentences, ranging from 90 days in jail to 176½ years in prison.

“We stand ready on behalf of Nebraskans to investigate and prosecute any human trafficking case anywhere in the state,” Peterson said.

For five years, he said, the task force has had teams organizing regionally to "make certain we are ready to investigate and stop any trafficking we uncover," and to make sure victims have access to all the available lifelines.