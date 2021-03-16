 Skip to main content
Ricketts names Beatrice attorney as county court judge for First Judicial District
Ricketts names Beatrice attorney as county court judge for First Judicial District

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed Jeffrey Gaertig of Beatrice as county court judge in the First Judicial District, the eight counties in the southeast corner of the state.

Gaertig, 48, has practiced law in Beatrice since 2013, specializing in criminal defense, but also handling complex corporate and commercial litigation and juvenile law.

Prior to that, Gaertig served for seven years as an assistant attorney general in Nebraska. In that capacity, he worked as a criminal prosecutor in the child protection unit and the drug and violent crime unit.

Gaertig got his law degree from the Nebraska College of Law and is a lifelong Nebraskan.

He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven B. Timm.

