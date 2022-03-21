Ricketts assails 'soft-on-crime' parole and sentencing reforms

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday said the Legislature should move ahead with the criminal justice reforms that were fully agreed to by a study committee while rejecting Sen. Steve Lathrop's support for a "soft-on-crime package" of proposed parole and sentencing reforms that had divided the committee.

Lathrop, chairman of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee, has urged the Legislature to embrace the reform package that emerged from a study by the Crime and Justice Institute.

"If increasing penalties had been the solution, we wouldn't be building a new prison," Lathrop said during debate last week.

Lathrop has urged the Legislature to support investments in programming with "modest changes in sentencing (and) earlier parole eligibility."

He declined to comment on the governor's news conference remarks.

Lathrop chairs the Judiciary Committee and co-chaired the study group that produced the reform ideas. The group's final report included 17 policy ideas that all its members agreed on and four they didn't. Lathrop's bill includes all of the legislative ideas, regardless of consensus, that fall under the jurisdiction of the Judiciary Committee.

The debate over parole and sentencing reform has emerged as a centerpiece for legislative consideration as Ricketts pushes for construction of a new $270 million state prison to replace the aging and overcrowded State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

The Legislature's Appropriations Committee has recommended setting aside the money needed to build the prison in a cash account but has not appropriated the money awaiting a decision on whether to proceed with construction.

Pointing to a $40 million increase in the estimated cost of the prison already incurred by the Legislature's earlier delay, Ricketts said "we can't keep kicking the can down the road."

"We need to make this investment," the governor said.

"We need to improve security for both inmates and staff," he said, while recognizing that the aging and overcrowded Penitentiary is not designed for the programming that inmates need.

Lathrop still has three hours remaining to make his case before senators can invoke cloture to end his filibuster efforts to convince his colleagues about the need for the proposed reforms during an ongoing budget debate.

The criminal justice reform debate already underway in the Legislature was the subject of a question raised at the governor's news conference called to recognize Agriculture Week in Nebraska along with Social Workers Week.

Answering another question, Ricketts doubled-down on his decision not to seek $120 million in additional federal emergency rental and utility assistance that's available to the state under a program launched in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are not in an emergency," the governor said. "It is not appropriate to ask for emergency funds."

The Legislature is scheduled to consider Lincoln Sen. Matt Hansen's bill (LB1073) directing the governor to apply for all the funds available when that measure appears on final reading on Tuesday.

In answer to another question, Ricketts took another shot at Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, suggesting that Herbster's repeated failure to pay his property taxes on time demonstrated that he believes in "one rule for me, one rule for everybody else."

Ricketts, who is supporting Jim Pillen for the GOP nomination, said "it's one reason why he (Herbster) would be a terrible governor."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.