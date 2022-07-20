 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Revisiting Presumed Guilty: Podcasts document Beatrice 6 case and its aftermath

The Journal Star’s award-winning 2009 series walked readers through the crime and its aftermath — from the rape and murder of Helen Wilson in her downtown Beatrice apartment to the day in 2008 when the last member of the Beatrice 6 walked out of prison to freedom.

The Journal Star now revisits a series of podcasts on this important story.

Part 1: A murder, then the trail goes cold.

Part 2: A persistent detective turns up the heat on a cold case.

Part 3: From prosecution to prison.

Part 4: A case crumbles, and the Beatrice 6 go free.

Part 5: Where the case is and where it's been, through the eyes of two journalists.

From acclaimed filmmaker Nanfu Wang, the HBO Original six-part documentary series #MindOverMurder chronicles the bizarre and psychologically complex story of six individuals who were convicted for the 1985 murder of a beloved 68- year-old grandmother, Helen Wilson, in Beatrice, Nebraska. Despite five of the individuals originally confessing to the crime, the “Beatrice Six” as they became known, were exonerated by DNA evidence in 2009, a turn of events that divided the rural town and incensed the family of Helen Wilson. As the filmmakers track the case from the murder, through investigation, trial, exoneration and two civil suits, shifting perspectives cloud the truth; a stranger-than-fiction tale emerges that raises salient questions about the reliability of confessions and memory in criminal cases.

Gage County could pay off Beatrice 6 judgment in next three years
Getting rid of 'cloud of doom': Gage County makes first of Beatrice 6 payments
U.S. Supreme Court will not take up Beatrice 6 case, lets $28.1M verdict stand
Beatrice 6 seek to garnish wages, seize property of Gage County officers
Beatrice 6 attorneys submit $1.8M bill for fees, costs
Police practices expert found little wrong with deputy's Beatrice 6 investigation
Winslow: 'I knew that I did not do those things to her'
Defense attorney accuses Smith of failing to provide reports
Beatrice 6 prosecutor decided in 1989 DNA testing was too expensive
Psychologist deputy defends his questioning of former clients
Forensic scientist says attorneys mischaracterized her findings in Beatrice 6 case
Man behind Beatrice 6 arrests: 'There were 7 people involved'
Beatrice 6 investigator: 'I never did believe they had the right people'
Wilson's daughter-in-law testifies about night of murder
Joseph White's mom says after verdict, 'he just kind of slumped'
Ex-prosecutor denies he threatened Beatrice 6 with death penalty
Psychologist says he didn't know Beatrice 6 blood didn't match
Lead investigator behind Beatrice 6 arrests defends his work on case
False confession expert: 'We all have a breaking point'
