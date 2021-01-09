Reporter recounts story that didn't get told that has haunted her

For those reasons, DeLos Pumel’s pot of boiling water kept getting moved to the back burner, and the heat of its urgency lowered.

It was not an easy story to tell. But somehow I was lulled by his years-long persistence into thinking that it would eventually get written.

It didn’t occur to me he would ever give up. On Feb. 27, 2019, he did.

But DeLos Pumel continues to haunt me.

“I want the truth to get out," he once told me.

The truth, as DeLos saw it, was that he was waylaid by the criminal justice system, beginning in 2002 when Lancaster County District Judge Earl Witthoff sentenced him to probation for a charge of sexual assault of a minor. Among conditions of the five-year probation, he had ordered the 21-year-old to live in Lancaster County with his parents and to never leave the house without them.

His dad was a veteran, and a paraplegic since 1982. His mom was a retired nurse who watched over her husband. And now, they had to drive him everywhere. He couldn’t get a job without permission, and if he was going to take classes, his mother had to sit in the classroom with him.