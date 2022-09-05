 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Report of double-fatality crash leads Pawnee County deputies to Utah felon, authorities say

Pawnee County Sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a double-fatality crash Saturday instead found a 41-year-old man alive and wanted on a felony warrant out of Utah, according to authorities. 

The man, who was lying in the middle of a roadway near a wrecked vehicle at Southeast Nebraska's Ironhorse Lake on Saturday, was initially taken to a hospital for alleged "excessive alcohol and drug consumption," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Sunday

Upon identifying the man, deputies learned he had three active warrants for his arrest in Utah — including one stemming from an aggravated assault in Logan County, about an hour north of Salt Lake City. He pleaded guilty to a stabbing there in 2020, the sheriff's office said. 

The 41-year-old, who was taken to Omaha to await extradition to Utah after he was medically cleared, told deputies he "really likes the Pawnee County area" and plans to move to Southeast Nebraska after serving time in Utah.

