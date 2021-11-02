 Skip to main content
Randolph man killed in industrial accident in Norfolk
Randolph man killed in industrial accident in Norfolk

Officials are investigating the death of a worker injured in a crane accident at a Norfolk manufacturing plant over the weekend.

Sheriff's deputies and paramedics were called to the Continental Tire plant late Saturday afternoon by a 911 caller who said a man had fallen from a lift, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Officials said the worker, Keith Polenske, 50, of rural Randolph, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

An investigation showed Polenske had been working on a scissor lift when an automated crane hit the lift, causing it to tip over. Polenske fell to the floor, causing severe injuries.

