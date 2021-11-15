 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Propane leak leveled Taylor building, state investigators say
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Propane leak leveled Taylor building, state investigators say

  • 0
Taylor explosion

A two-story former grocery store in Taylor exploded Oct. 19, leaving a pile of rubble and damaging neighboring buildings.

 Courtesy photo

Last month’s blast that shook the town of Taylor, leveled a two-story building and damaged others was deemed accidental and caused by a propane leak, the state fire marshal agency said Monday.

Nobody was injured in the Oct. 19 explosion at the former Taylor Market at 303 Murry St., which had been converted into a home but was vacant at the time of the blast.

Taylor locator map

The building was assessed at $28,360 and was not insured, the fire marshal said.

The explosion — which witnesses said could be heard up to 20 miles from the Loup County seat — also caused significant to minor damage to five nearby buildings, including the post office next door.

Property owners are still determining the extent of the damage, so a total dollar estimate wasn’t yet available.

Taylor, pop. 145, is about 200 miles northwest of Lincoln, near Calamus Reservoir.

Taylor explosion

Before it blew up, the 110-year-old building served as a theater, bar, restaurant, grocery store and home.
Lost tooth found in Friend
Lincoln photographer lands role on 'General Hospital'
COVID-19 claims Lincoln zoo's snow leopards
Up in the air — Dannebrog's sand green golf course faces uncertain future
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News