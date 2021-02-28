Police: Man arrested after taking cash from gas station, grocery store

A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police say he stole a vehicle and robbed a gas station and grocery store.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Washington Street on a report of a robbery at the Russ's Market there just before 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Lincoln Police. A short time earlier, a robbery was also reported at the Super C gas station near 10th and High streets.

Police were later able to locate Urich Clark, who they say stole cash from both locations and also was driving a stolen car. Clark wasn't armed, but pushed a clerk when robbing the Russ's, police say.

He was arrested and booked in the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of robbery, theft by receiving, shoplifting and disturbing the peace.

