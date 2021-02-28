 Skip to main content
Police: Man arrested after taking cash from gas station, grocery store
A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday after police say he stole a vehicle and robbed a gas station and grocery store.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Washington Street on a report of a robbery at the Russ's Market there just before 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Lincoln Police. A short time earlier, a robbery was also reported at the Super C gas station near 10th and High streets.

Urich Clark

Clark

Police were later able to locate Urich Clark, who they say stole cash from both locations and also was driving a stolen car. Clark wasn't armed, but pushed a clerk when robbing the Russ's, police say.

He was arrested and booked in the Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of robbery, theft by receiving, shoplifting and disturbing the peace.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

