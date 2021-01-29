Pickup driver dies in Richardson County crash

A 44-year-old New Mexico man died in a crash Thursday afternoon along U.S. Highway 75, the Richardson County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. just north of the intersection with State Highway 62. A 2019 Dodge Ram, which was heading south, crossed the center line, hitting a northbound semi, according to a press release.

The driver of the pickup, Chad Murrish of Lovington, New Mexico, was taken to the Nemaha County Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The semi driver, 34-year-old Milan Batula of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was taken to the same hospital and later transferred to Lincoln. His condition wasn't currently known.

