 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pickup driver dies in Richardson County crash
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Pickup driver dies in Richardson County crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A 44-year-old New Mexico man died in a crash Thursday afternoon along U.S. Highway 75, the Richardson County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. just north of the intersection with State Highway 62. A 2019 Dodge Ram, which was heading south, crossed the center line, hitting a northbound semi, according to a press release.

The driver of the pickup, Chad Murrish of Lovington, New Mexico, was taken to the Nemaha County Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The semi driver, 34-year-old Milan Batula of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was taken to the same hospital and later transferred to Lincoln. His condition wasn't currently known.

Man found dead at South Omaha church; homicide unit investigating
Amber Alert victim's mom to judge: 'Every day that monster walks the streets is a day that others are in peril'
Dump truck driver sentenced in wreck that killed 2 siblings

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Crash logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News