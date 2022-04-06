Phillips man hit, killed while walking on U.S. 34 last week, State Patrol says

A 31-year-old Phillips man was struck and killed in Hamilton County last week as he walked in traffic on U.S. 34, 2 miles east of Phillips.
Alex Sohl was wearing dark clothes and walking in an eastbound lane at around 10:40 p.m. March 29 when he was hit by a Nissan Pathfinder, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Phillip Wiles, the 49-year-old Marquette man who was driving the Nissan, has not been ticketed in the incident, according to the patrol.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.