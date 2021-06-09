 Skip to main content
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Seward
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Seward

A 74-year-old woman died on Monday after she was struck by a Buick making a turn onto Nebraska 15 in Seward, according to police.

Seward Police Chief Brian Peters said Joyce Meyer, a 93-year-old woman, was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre turned south from Seward Street at around 4 p.m. on Monday. 

As Meyers turned, Peters said, her car struck Sophia Medrano, a pedestrian who was first transported to Seward's Memorial Hospital before she was transferred to Bryan West Campus by helicopter. 

Peters said the Nebraska State Patrol is still investigating the incident and no charges or citations have been reported.

