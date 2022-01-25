 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Passenger dies in Wayne County rollover crash
Passenger dies in Wayne County rollover crash

An early morning rollover crash killed a woman on Saturday in Wayne County, according to Sheriff Jason Dwinell.

Michael Brown was driving westbound on Nebraska 98 when he lost control of his vehicle and it rolled into a ditch, Dwinell said. Theresa Brown, a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dwinell said that a lack of seatbelt use may have been a contributing factor in the fatality. The crash remains under investigation, he said.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Winside Volunteer Department and the Carroll Volunteer Fire Department.

