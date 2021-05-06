Owners of Whiteclay beer stores lose lawsuit against attorney over lost liquor licenses

A judge has dismissed a legal malpractice lawsuit filed by the owners of Whiteclay's four former beer stores who lost their liquor licenses in 2017 forcing them to close.

The owners of the Arrowhead Inn, State Line Liquor, D&S Pioneer Service and Jumping Eagle Inn sued their former attorney, Andrew Snyder, for $2.1 million saying they lost their appeal because he hadn't notified citizen objectors.

Before they were shuttered, the four stores had sold about 3.5 million cans of beer each year to the Oglala Lakota people of South Dakota’s nearby Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, where alcohol is banned.

Without the liquor licenses, they argued, the stores were effectively worthless.

Snyder considered it an issue that hadn't been decided yet in Nebraska. After all, there was no case law that said people who had testified against the licenses were necessary parties to a review of a Liquor Control Commission decision.

In an April decision, Sheridan County District Judge Travis O'Gorman said the ultimate question was whether an attorney of "ordinary skill, prudence, and diligence, utilizing reasonable care," would have concluded that they were not necessary parties to the appeal.