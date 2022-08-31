 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

Over 100 pounds of meth and fentanyl found in traffic stop on Interstate 80

  • Updated
  • 0
I-80 meth bust

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested four people after finding over 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Tuesday.

 Courtesy photo

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested four people after finding over 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Tuesday.

The traffic stop occurred at about 1 p.m. near Utica at mile marker 365, after a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue with a license plate violation. During the stop, a K-9 unit detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

A search revealed bags in the rear of the vehicle, containing 101 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl.

The four occupants of the vehicle were Jhonny Murillo Martinez, 38, of Hyattsville, Maryland; Tonny Guevara Chacon, 24, of Lorton, Virginia; and Rene Rodriguez Morales, 27, and Marta Rodriguez, 38, both of Falls Church, Virginia.

All four occupants were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. All four were lodged in York County jail.

People are also reading…

Lincoln driver, motorcyclist identified in fatal Monday night crash
Beatrice woman shot at, robbed of $10,000 on way to Lincoln, deputies say
Police arrest 18-year-old in stabbing of Lincoln man, officials say

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or dbennett@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @DamonJBennett

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say we might be able to see what's inside the Moon's darkest craters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News