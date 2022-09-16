 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical

One person killed in skydiving accident at Crete airport

  • Updated
  • 0

A skydiving accident reportedly killed one person and injured another Thursday afternoon at Crete Municipal Airport, where SkyDive Atlas offers what its website describes as "the only professional tandem skydiving operation in the state of Nebraska."

According to the Crete News, one customer was killed in the incident and an instructor was injured.

In a message to the Journal Star, Sean Tillery, who owns SkyDive Atlas, offered thoughts to affected families.

"We are very sad and our hearts and thoughts go out to the families," he wrote.

Tillery said the company will cooperate with any local or federal investigations into the incident.

In response to follow-up questions on Thursday's wind conditions and whether the company was still offering dives Friday, Tillery said, "We are all grieving."

People are also reading…

Crete Police Chief Steve Hensel did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Friday, and a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to a call or email.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Roca fire causes $70,000 in damage after ember from burn barrel caused blaze, sheriff says
New interim corrections director, fire marshal named by Ricketts
Ex-Lincoln businessman pleads guilty to federal fraud charge four years after indictment

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who is and is not attending the Queen's funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News