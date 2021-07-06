 Skip to main content
One man dead after train strikes UTV in Richardson County
A man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized after the UTV they were in was hit by a train in Richardson County on Monday afternoon.

Ralph W. Burns Sr., 77, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene after a train struck the closed-cab UTV west of 654 Boulevard in rural Richardson County at around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release from the county sheriff's office.

Brianna Holloway, 48, was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, according to the release.

Richardson County Sheriff's deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the release. It's not yet clear who was driving the UTV. 

Crash logo 2020
Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Husker News