One man dead after train strikes UTV in Richardson County

A man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized after the UTV they were in was hit by a train in Richardson County on Monday afternoon.
Ralph W. Burns Sr., 77, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene after a train struck the closed-cab UTV west of 654 Boulevard in rural Richardson County at around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release from the county sheriff's office.
Brianna Holloway, 48, was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, according to the release.
Richardson County Sheriff's deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the release. It's not yet clear who was driving the UTV.
