One killed in Saturday night crash in Johnson County

  Updated
A man was killed and two others were injured in a Johnson County crash Saturday night, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office responded to the crash at about 10:30 p.m. 3 miles east of Nebraska 50 on U.S. 136.

The name of the man who died hadn't been released as of Monday morning.

The two others who were in the vehicle were taken to the Johnson County Hospital.

The accident is being investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and the Johnson County Attorney's Office. 

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

