 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One killed in Interstate 80 crash between Lincoln and Omaha, state patrol says
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

One killed in Interstate 80 crash between Lincoln and Omaha, state patrol says

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 near the Greenwood exit Saturday afternoon, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

At about 2:30 p.m. a westbound Toyota 4-Runner left the interstate and crashed into a creek near mile marker 422. Emergency crews attempted life saving measures on the lone occupant, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver's name hadn't been released as of Sunday morning, and the crash remains under investigation.

New technology will allow State Patrol to scan semis on I-80 for flat tires
I-80 pursuit includes damage at Crane Trust, taxi ride from Alda exit
Crash logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News