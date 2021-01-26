One killed in early-Tuesday crash on I-80 near North Platte

A semi heading westbound on Interstate 80 collided with an overturned semi early Tuesday morning near North Platte, causing the death of the driver of the tipped semi, Nebraska State Patrol reported.

NSP responded to 21 crashes and performed more than 170 motorist assists on Tuesday, one day after a historic winter storm that dropped more than 15 inches of snow on much of the state, including Tuesday's fatal accident.

At about 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, NSP was notified that an eastbound semi had tipped onto its side and was partially blocking the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 172.

Moments later, a westbound semi struck the first semi. Both occupants of the eastbound semi were ejected during the crash. Both had been wearing seatbelts, but removed them after their semi had tipped over and came to a stop.

The driver, Richard Zow, 42, of Aurora, Colorado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the eastbound semi and the driver of the westbound semi were both transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte with injuries that were not life threatening.

A passenger of the westbound semi was not injured. Weather is believed to be a factor in the crash.

