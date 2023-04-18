One person died and four people were injured Monday in an explosion at an ethanol plant in Wood River, a town of 1,200 that sits about 15 miles southwest of Grand Island.

One employee was pronounced dead at the Green Plains ethanol plant Monday afternoon following an explosion involving a liquid holding tank, according to a release from the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency.

Another employee is in critical condition at an Omaha hospital, the news release said.

And three contractors working at the facility, at 7874 S. 140th Road, were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries suffered in the explosion, which was reported to authorities at 2:40 p.m. Monday.

In a statement, a Green Plains spokeswoman said the explosion happened as the employees and contractors were conducting "routine maintenance and repairs on a whole stillage tank" at the plant Monday. She said the plant was not operational at the time of the incident.

The fire marshal agency said the explosion was accidental in nature and was a result of the maintenance work being done on the tank.

The agency said the explosion was not related to a fire that broke out at the same plant Friday, causing $2 million in damage but no injuries.

The spokeswoman said Green Plains, which is based in Omaha, is cooperating with the authorities and will launch its own investigation into Monday's incident.

"We send our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of our employee," she said.

The Hall County Attorney ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of the employee's death, according to the fire marshal agency, which withheld the deceased employee's identity Tuesday "pending identification and the notification of next of kin."

An area spokesperson for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers