Omaha woman sues insurance company for denying claim after her husband died of COVID

An Omaha woman has sued Farmers Insurance alleging the company refuses to make good on her husband's $350,000 life insurance policy after he died of COVID-19 in May.

It is believed to be among the first cases like it to hit the state's courts.

Attorney Thomas Campbell said Jose Gaytan named his wife, Vaneza Ramos, as the beneficiary. But after Gaytan died May 31, the company issued an "inexplicable denial" of her claim Sept. 22, he said.

Ramos filed a lawsuit in Douglas County District Court seeking full payment, plus attorney fees. This month, the case was transferred to U.S. District Court of Nebraska.

In an answer to the complaint, Farmers New World Life Insurance Co. acknowledged that the policy was issued to Gaytan on Nov. 28, 2018, and listed Ramos as the sole primary beneficiary.

But attorney Victor Rawl Jr. said Farmers rescinded the insurance policy and sent Ramos a refund check for $17,360 after Gaytan's death due to "misrepresentation and/or concealment of materials facts," about his medical history.

Rawl didn't elaborate on the alleged misrepresentation.