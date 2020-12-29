Omaha woman sues insurance company for denying claim after her husband died of COVID

An Omaha woman has sued Farmers Insurance alleging the company refuses to make good on her husband's $350,000 life insurance policy after he died of COVID-19 in May.
It is believed to be among the first cases like it to hit the state's courts.
Attorney Thomas Campbell said Jose Gaytan named his wife, Vaneza Ramos, as the beneficiary. But after Gaytan died May 31, the company issued an "inexplicable denial" of her claim Sept. 22, he said.
Ramos filed a lawsuit in Douglas County District Court seeking full payment, plus attorney fees. This month, the case was transferred to U.S. District Court of Nebraska.
In an answer to the complaint, Farmers New World Life Insurance Co. acknowledged that the policy was issued to Gaytan on Nov. 28, 2018, and listed Ramos as the sole primary beneficiary.
But attorney Victor Rawl Jr. said Farmers rescinded the insurance policy and sent Ramos a refund check for $17,360 after Gaytan's death due to "misrepresentation and/or concealment of materials facts," about his medical history.
Rawl didn't elaborate on the alleged misrepresentation.
Campbell said Farmers "never obtained the opinion of anyone, let alone a medical doctor, that said that the cause of death of Jose David Gaytan was not COVID-19 as listed in the death certificate."
ODDEST CRIME STORIES OF 2020
Five odd crime stories: Fight over dad's ashes
A fight over ashes leading up to an explosion was definitely a new one for Lincoln.
Five odd crime stories: Dropping into the prison
People try to get contraband into prison in all kinds of ways, but via drone was a first here.
Five odd crime stories: Profiting off teen daughter
A sad one and hard to imagine, a dad accused of selling nude videos of his teen daughter.
Five odd crime stories: Need bond money
A bad idea for multiple reasons.
Five odd crime stories: Former weatherman's threat
So much happening in this one. Just bizarre.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger