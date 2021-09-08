Omaha teen goes to prison for Seward County fatality during law enforcement pursuit

An Omaha man has been sentenced to four to eight years in prison for a 17-year-old girl's death in a rollover crash in a stolen SUV near Seward last year.

Julio Fernandez Bonilla, 19, pleaded no contest to manslaughter for the crash that killed his passenger, Jasmin Casique-Negrete of Omaha, on June 12, 2020.

In an affidavit for Fernandez Bonilla's arrest, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator said the Seward County Sheriff's Office's dispatch center got a call shortly before 10 a.m. that day about an SUV on Interstate 80 between the Milford and Crete exits driving slowly and swerving.

At the Seward exit, a deputy spotted the white Hyundai Santa Fe and tried to stop it. But the SUV sped up to 85 mph, 10 mph over the speed limit, the State Patrol said.

During the pursuit, the deputy learned the SUV had been reported stolen June 1 in Harrison County, Iowa.

The SUV took the Goehner exit off I-80 and crossed the center line on 364th Road, with the deputy still following.

Fernandez Bonilla lost control, causing the SUV to leave the gravel road and enter the west ditch, throwing both him and his passenger. Casique-Negrete died at the scene.