Omaha police officer shot at Westroads Mall hit in face, mouth; 21-year-old man booked in jail

Store security officers had detained Jenkins, who was accused of putting a package of T-shirts in his backpack and leaving the store without paying. OPD said Jenkins had initially given a fake name to security and was not “forthcoming or cooperative” when Wittstruck spoke with him.

Wittstruck told Jenkins to take off his backpack, OPD said, when Jenkins stood up and put his right hand in his sweatshirt. Wittstruck asked to see Jenkins’ hands multiple times but Jenkins refused to do so.

Then, when Wittstruck told Jenkins he was under arrest and attempted to put handcuffs on him, Jenkins pushed Wittstruck away.

“A brief struggle ensued and Officer Wittstruck drew his Taser, Jenkins refused all directives and placed his right hand back in his sweatshirt pocket,” OPD said.

Wittstruck announced that he had a Taser and used it, but the probes were ineffective.

He again tried to put Jenkins under arrest and another struggle occurred, which culminated in Jenkins pulling a gun from his sweatshirt pocket and firing four shots at Wittstruck, who fell.

His body-worn camera was recording during the entire interaction, OPD said. Wittstruck did not fire his gun — it never was taken out of his holster.